Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

In other news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $38,063.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,912,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,251 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $88,608.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,144 shares of company stock valued at $11,747,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.48. 1,305,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.