CAE (TSE:CAE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.03

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and traded as low as $33.83. CAE shares last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 720,600 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAE shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$32.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get CAE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and a PE ratio of 29.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About CAE (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.