Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.50-2.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 54.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $140,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $780,333. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

