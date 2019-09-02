Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.53

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.53 and traded as high as $12.35. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 1,711 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Canterbury Park from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

The company has a market cap of $56.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53.

In other Canterbury Park news, Director Dale H. Schenian purchased 3,400 shares of Canterbury Park stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $44,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,804 in the last ninety days. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPHC. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Canterbury Park during the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canterbury Park by 3,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canterbury Park by 8.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 178,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canterbury Park by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canterbury Park by 11.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.