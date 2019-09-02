Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CARB. BidaskClub cut Carbonite from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $35.00 target price on Carbonite and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut Carbonite from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Carbonite to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carbonite presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of CARB opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Carbonite has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $435.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carbonite will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $95,818.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 32,315 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $738,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,831 shares of company stock worth $1,113,586 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARB. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,798,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in Carbonite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,777,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carbonite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,653,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Carbonite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,082,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carbonite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,319,000.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

