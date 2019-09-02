Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

CARO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carolina Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ CARO opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Carolina Financial has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $758.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Carolina Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carolina Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

