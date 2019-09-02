Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

CTLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Catalent stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,638. Catalent has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Catalent had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $219,024.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after purchasing an additional 108,407 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 322,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 311,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

