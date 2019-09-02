Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

CBMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:CBMG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,825. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $237.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.70.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative net margin of 17,921.62% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 1,641.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

