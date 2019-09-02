CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Get CELYAD SA/ADR alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYAD. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised CELYAD SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on CELYAD SA/ADR from $41.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CYAD stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $121.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.81% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CELYAD SA/ADR (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.