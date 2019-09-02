CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CEMIG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,561. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.21. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

