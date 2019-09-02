Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.63.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE opened at C$11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.74 and a 52-week high of C$14.26. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.