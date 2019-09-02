Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Centric Brands stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. Centric Brands has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centric Brands

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

