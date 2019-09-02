Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheesecake Factory 4.52% 21.31% 7.13% Jack in the Box 9.78% -18.59% 13.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cheesecake Factory and Jack in the Box, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheesecake Factory 1 9 2 0 2.08 Jack in the Box 2 3 8 0 2.46

Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus target price of $49.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.64%. Jack in the Box has a consensus target price of $92.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.22%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than Jack in the Box.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack in the Box has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cheesecake Factory pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Jack in the Box pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cheesecake Factory pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jack in the Box pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cheesecake Factory has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Cheesecake Factory is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Jack in the Box’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheesecake Factory $2.33 billion 0.73 $99.04 million $2.43 15.63 Jack in the Box $869.69 million 2.53 $121.37 million $3.79 22.51

Jack in the Box has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheesecake Factory. Cheesecake Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack in the Box, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Cheesecake Factory on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.