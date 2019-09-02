Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s 8th Largest Position

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $63,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,603,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.32. The stock has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.26.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

