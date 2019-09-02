Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.12

Chino Commercial Bancorp (CA) (OTCMKTS:CCBC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $13.80. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 5,059 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Chino Commercial Bancorp alerts:

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.