Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schaller Investment Group Inc.

Schaller Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Cimpress accounts for approximately 11.3% of Schaller Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schaller Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $14,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,785,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,065,000 after acquiring an additional 91,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,148,000 after acquiring an additional 70,901 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth $5,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 830,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,519,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cimpress presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.69. 185,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,495. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.10. Cimpress NV has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $146.67.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $674.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.51 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 85.75% and a net margin of 3.46%. Cimpress’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 6,653 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $777,136.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.