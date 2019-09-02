Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Position Cut by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,959 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,209,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,268,286. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

