Clipper Coin (CCCX) Price Up 29% This Week

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCCX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Clipper Coin has traded 29% higher against the dollar. Clipper Coin has a total market cap of $101.04 million and approximately $91,282.00 worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.52 or 0.04662429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00026442 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

CCCX is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,780,570,996 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

