CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.27

CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $7.20. CM Finance shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 18,375 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMFN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CM Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get CM Finance alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMFN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CM Finance by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CM Finance by 40.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CM Finance during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in CM Finance by 71.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CM Finance by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN)

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for CM Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.