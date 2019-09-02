CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.46 Million

Analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will report $334.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.10 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $397.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $605.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.30 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of CNX stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.67. CNX Resources has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $16.09.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 299,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,502. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 386.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,047.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 11,406.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

