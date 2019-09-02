CoinFi Market Cap Reaches $733,765.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, Cobinhood and Kucoin. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $733,765.00 and approximately $63,429.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00219687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.01300092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00088239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000396 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,964,277 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, FCoin, Cobinhood, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

