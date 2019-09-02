Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to report sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the lowest is $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $13.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.68.

In related news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 184,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,169.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

CYH traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.49. 4,215,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.