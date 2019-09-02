Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.45

Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.45 and traded as low as $2.01. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 3,910 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. owned 0.53% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

