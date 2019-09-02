Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

CBPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Shares of CBPX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 225,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,811. The stock has a market cap of $865.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. Continental Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $124.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.04 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Building Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Continental Building Products during the first quarter worth $55,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Continental Building Products during the first quarter worth $60,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Continental Building Products during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Continental Building Products by 25.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.