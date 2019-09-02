Contrasting Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navigator and Safe Bulkers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $310.05 million 1.69 -$5.74 million ($0.05) -187.80 Safe Bulkers $193.19 million 1.08 $27.68 million $0.17 12.12

Safe Bulkers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navigator. Navigator is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safe Bulkers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Navigator has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Navigator and Safe Bulkers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 4 0 3.00 Safe Bulkers 0 0 3 0 3.00

Navigator currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.74%. Safe Bulkers has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than Navigator.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator -4.62% -1.20% -0.62% Safe Bulkers 13.56% 6.18% 2.69%

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Navigator on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

