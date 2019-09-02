Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPS. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Cooper-Standard from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cooper-Standard from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper-Standard currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of CPS opened at $37.44 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $614.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.80). Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $764.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Cooper-Standard’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cooper-Standard will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Song Min Lee acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,403.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Pumphrey acquired 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $326,235. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth $40,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 53.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 100.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

