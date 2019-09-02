Countinghouse Market Capitalization Reaches $19.76 Million (CHT)

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Countinghouse has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Countinghouse has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and approximately $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Countinghouse token can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Countinghouse Token Profile

Countinghouse (CRYPTO:CHT) is a token. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd. Countinghouse’s official website is www.countinghousefund.com.

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Countinghouse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Countinghouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

