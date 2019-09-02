Cred Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Cred has a market cap of $10.54 million and $693,356.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Cred token can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cred Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,971,570 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, DDEX, IDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy, Huobi, UEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

