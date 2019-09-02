Credit Suisse Group Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $286.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $380.00 to $286.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $317.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $395.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $237.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $224.43 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.77.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total value of $137,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,229.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Motco bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

