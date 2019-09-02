Credits Achieves Market Cap of $16.17 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0967 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, WazirX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Credits has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $16.17 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032147 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,236,324 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Mercatox, Tidex, CoinBene, COSS, WazirX, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

