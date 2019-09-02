Critical Analysis: Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) vs. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Sundial Growers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals $3.60 million 48.97 -$74.16 million ($1.70) -1.70 Sundial Growers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sundial Growers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foamix Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Sundial Growers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sundial Growers 0 2 1 0 2.33

Foamix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 439.79%. Sundial Growers has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 80.07%. Given Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Foamix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sundial Growers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Sundial Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals -2,115.11% -75.99% -66.29% Sundial Growers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals beats Sundial Growers on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea. The company's product pipeline includes FCD105 and FMX109 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX110 for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; LEO Pharma A/S; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis plc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

