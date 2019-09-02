Crowdholding (YUP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.00

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded up 96% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Crowdholding has traded 75.1% higher against the dollar. Crowdholding has a market cap of $76,195.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowdholding token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crowdholding Token Profile

YUP is a token. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,559,524 tokens. Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crowdholding is medium.com/@crowdholding. The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crowdholding’s official website is www.crowdholding.com.

Buying and Selling Crowdholding

Crowdholding can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowdholding should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowdholding using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

