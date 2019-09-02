Cryptaur Price Up 0.1% This Week (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $45,500.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.11 or 0.04751816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,617,747,134 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

