Crypto.com (MCO) One Day Volume Tops $3.77 Million

Crypto.com (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Crypto.com has a total market cap of $52.91 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Crypto.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto.com has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com token can now be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00032098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OKEx, EXX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00217661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.01293719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017852 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00088152 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official website for Crypto.com is crypto.com. Crypto.com’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. Crypto.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com is /r/Crypto_com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com

Crypto.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, EXX, Coinnest, Gate.io, Cobinhood, HitBTC, BigONE, Bithumb, DDEX, Livecoin, Upbit, Liqui, LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Coinrail, ABCC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

