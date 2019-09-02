Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.94. Curis shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 35,904 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter. Curis had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 729.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 203,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 581,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 184,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

