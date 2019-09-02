D-Box Technologies Inc. (CVE:DBO) Senior Officer Buys C$17,356.50 in Stock

D-Box Technologies Inc. (CVE:DBO) Senior Officer Sébastien Mailhot acquired 130,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,356.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 315,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,897.

Sébastien Mailhot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Sébastien Mailhot acquired 66,500 shares of D-Box Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,911.00.

D-Box Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.40 and a 12 month high of C$12.07.

