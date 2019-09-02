Dai (DAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.68 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a market cap of $76.76 million and $18.68 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009667 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 76,714,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC, AirSwap, Gate.io, Bancor Network, YoBit, Ethfinex, Bibox, Radar Relay and OasisDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

