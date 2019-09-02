DAIMLER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Trading Up 0.9%

DAIMLER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.69, approximately 109,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 296,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

About DAIMLER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMLRY)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

