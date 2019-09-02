Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.71 ($63.61).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €42.71 ($49.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

