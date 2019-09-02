Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Decreased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,848,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,059 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $264,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,426. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average of $133.30. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

