Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 5.4% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 59.3% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $40,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.09. 1,662,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,426. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

