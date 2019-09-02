DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.63, 43,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 153,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Separately, ValuEngine raised DANSKE BK A/S/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.67.

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DANSKE BK A/S/S had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

DANSKE BK A/S/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services.

