DaTa eXchange (DTX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,110.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1,110.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,819,977 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

