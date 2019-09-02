Delphy (DPY) Price Tops $0.0345

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $92,887.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00220517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.01310497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00089702 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021257 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,903,969 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

