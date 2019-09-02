Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 3.0% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $25,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,023,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,917. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $647,822.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

