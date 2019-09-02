DeVault Trading Down 14.7% This Week (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. DeVault has a market capitalization of $12,489.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeVault has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003592 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001349 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 48,826,124 coins and its circulating supply is 41,762,076 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

