Devery (EVE) Price Tops $0.0009

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 49.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Devery token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. Devery has a total market cap of $54,411.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Devery has traded 79.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Devery Token Profile

Devery’s genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,999,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,095 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

