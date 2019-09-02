Dimecoin (DIME) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $37.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021563 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003443 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003892 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000335 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 76.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

