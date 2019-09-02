Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MUTE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MUTE)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.14, approximately 622 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MUTE) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 8.18% of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bear 3X Shares worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

