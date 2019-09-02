Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their positive rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $148.00.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a positive rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 73.0% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.